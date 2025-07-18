Denise Richards accuses estranged husband of domestic violence

Hollywood actor-model Denise Richards has accused her estranged husband Aaron Phypers of domestic violence, days after he filed for divorce.

Earlier this month, US media outlets reported that Phypers, 52, filed the divorce papers in Los Angeles on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences” with Denise Richards, 54, as the reason for the split.

The Hollywood actor has now alleged that her estranged husband physically assaulted her multiple times during their marriage.

US media publication PEOPLE reported that the 54-year-old has filed a domestic violence suit against Phypers and has also requested a temporary restraining order against him.

In the court documents, the Hollywood actor also shared images of alleged domestic violence from Aaron Phypers.

“Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages,” Denise Richards claimed in her lawsuit.

The Hollywood actor maintained that she kept her silence due to his repeated threats to kill himself if she reported him to the police.

Denise Richards went on to allege that Aaron Phypers threatened to kill her and himself throughout their marriage.

The Hollywood actor claimed that Phypers also “owns at least eight unregistered guns” and “multiple bullet proof vests.”