Denise Richards’ estranged husband makes shocking claims as divorce gets messy

Denise Richards’ estranged husband Aaron Phypers claimed that he ‘fears for his parents’ safety after the actor showed up at their home despite the restraining order, amid the ongoing divorce.

Aaron Phypers, who filed for divorce from Denise Richards last month to end their marriage of six years, has now accused his estranged wife of ‘repeated violation’ of the restraining order, granted after he alleged her of domestic violence during their relationship.

As reported by foreign media, Phypers called the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, after Richards arrived at his family home in Calabasas, California, and created chaos.

However, Richards’ lawyer denied the allegation, saying the ‘RHOBH’ alum did not ‘violate a restraining order’ by going to the Phypers’ parents’ home, as she went there to ‘retrieve her dogs’ after learning that he had ‘put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission’.

The officials also did not find any ‘evidence that a crime occurred’ there when they arrived at Phypers’ parents’ home.

But Phypers denied the claims, calling them ‘100 per cent, absolutely false’.

“Denise’s attorney has consistently struck out in pursuit of the truth. There is a difference between telling the truth and trying to protect your client,” he said. “Having the title of attorney or being a celebrity does not put you above the law.”

“It does not give you the right to humiliate others for the sake of your interests. Both of these actions have been readily apparent here in the last couple of weeks,” Phypers added.

Moreover, in an audio, he also told an emergency dispatcher that he ‘fears for his parents’.

Notably, Richards and Phypers, who started dating in 2017, even before his divorce from ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan was finalised, got married in a Malibu ceremony the following year, within 48 hours of their engagement.