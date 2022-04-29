Denmark signs agreement to “Export” its prisoners to Kosovo

Denmark has recently signed an agreement with Kosovo to export their inmates to Kosovo and pay them a hefty amount to host them.

Trade agreements for products such as Food items and electronics are common but Denmark and Kosovo have signed a one of its kind agreement to import and export prisoners.

According to international media, Denmark will export 300 inmates to Kosovo and would pay the country $1.58 crore dollars annually to keep the inmates. Denmark has made this weird deal with Kosovo to shed some load from their jails.

The justice minister, Nick Hækkerup said, “We were set to be short by upwards of 1,000 spaces in Kriminalforsorgen in 2025, and I’m proud to say that the agreement will meet that challenge.”

Radikale, which was kicked out of negotiations, expressed concern about shifting prisoners abroad.

Radikale’s spokesperson for judicial matters Samira Nawa said, “Kosovo’s prison system is criticised for corruption, violence between prisoners and poorly-educated staff.”

She added that Norway used to have a very criticised agreement regarding renting prison space in the Netherlands. They’re on a slippery slope when Denmark doesn’t take responsibility for its own inmates.

According to the agreement a new prison would be made for gang members, less use of punishment cells and better opportunities for inmates to keep in contact with their children.

