Dense fog continues to disrupt air, train, road traffic in Pakistan

KARACHI: Dense fog in parts of Pakistan continued to disrupt flight, train operations and road traffic in Pakistan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Heavy fog has cast a thick veil over Pakistan’s skies, leading to the cancellation of 15 national and international flights. This brings the total to an over 300 flights cancelled and over 200 flights delayed in the first nine days of 2024.

The departure of various express trains continues to be delayed for the last many days because of late arrival from Karachi as foggy weather conditions persist on the (up/down, Lahore-Karachi-Lahore) track.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Railways (Lahore Division), 42-Down Karakoram Express, on Monday, departed 45 minutes late from its actual time of 3pm.

Similarly, 34-Down Business Express departed 2 hours and 15 minutes late from its actual time of 4pm, while 16-Down, Karachi Express, also departed 45 minutes late from its actual time of 6pm.

Meanwhile, the met department has forecast cold and dry spell for most parts of the country and the hilly areas will experience intense cold today.

According to the Met Office, the ongoing spell will continue in most parts of the country.

The weather in the upper districts of KP, north-western districts of Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be cloudy and cold.

The plains of Punjab, Islamabad, Punjab, Upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be in the grip of heavy fog/smog.