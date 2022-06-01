Departmental store fire: ‘Youth went for job interview and burnt to death’

KARACHI: In the horrible incident of fire at a departmental store in Karachi, the deceased youth was identified as Wasi Uddin who went for a job interview and unfortunately burnt to death, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Despite firefighting efforts continuing for hours, the blaze is not completely doused at the departmental store located at Karachi’s Jail Road.

Sources told ARY News that Wasi Uddin s/o Razi Uddin went to the building for a job interview but he was burnt to death.

It was learnt that Wasi Uddin had submitted his curriculum vitae a few days ago for a vacant position and he was summoned there for an interview. When he went inside, the building caught fire and he got trapped there for being unaware of the exit routes.

After watching CCTV footage, the rescuers conducted an operation to bring him out of the building. He was found unconscious in the smoke-filled building. He was shifted to the hospital but he lost his life there.

His father said that they are residents of Gulistan-e-Johar Block 17. He said that his son gave two interviews for a vacant position and went there along with documents for receiving his appointment order.

Earlier in the day, A fire broke out in the warehouse of a renowned superstore near Karachi’s Jail Chowrangi area.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire broke out in the basement of the superstore, which intensified rapidly.

The officials said that fire brigade vehicles were engaged in fighting the blaze. Considering the severity of the fire, it has been declared a third-degree fire and fire brigade vehicles from all over the city have been called on the spot.

The police officials said that the staff and customers of the departmental store were safe.

