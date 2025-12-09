Depleted New Zealand to meet upbeat West Indies in Wellington

New Zealand will pin their hopes on a rookie attack and field a new wicketkeeper when they take on the West Indies in the second test in Wellington starting on Wednesday following a slew of injuries.

The Black Caps lost the services of pacers Nathan Smith and Matt Henry during the drawn series-opener in Christchurch, all but crushing their victory hopes.

With Kyle Jamieson also unavailable for the Basin Reserve, the hosts have dug deep into their pace reserves to bring the uncapped duo of Michael Rae and Kristian Clarke into the squad.

Either could make a test debut in Wellington with seamer Jacob Duffy, who took his maiden five-wicket innings haul in his second test in Christchurch.

Three-test quick Blair Tickner is also available, with all-rounder Zak Foulkes offering part-time seam.

Duffy and Foulkes had a huge workload bowling in the West Indies’ marathon fourth innings to cover for Smith and Henry.

But New Zealand captain Tom Latham said they had recovered well and were ready to go again.

“They did a phenomenal job last week in terms of what was required from them,” Latham told reporters on Tuesday.

“They haven’t bowled the last couple of days which is probably a good thing.”

Canterbury wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay will make his test debut behind the stumps in place of Tom Blundell who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

With Mitch Santner sidelined, spin-bowling all-rounder Glenn Phillips is back in the squad after making a return to domestic cricket from a groin injury and could be a straight replacement for Michael Bracewell.

New Zealand will not reveal their final 11 until the toss on match-day.

With Justin Greaves producing an epic, unbeaten 202, the West Indies posted the second-highest fourth-innings total in test history when they reached 457 for six in their chase of an improbable 531 in Christchurch.

The draw gave them their first points in the World Test Championship following a rough start to the cycle which included a 3-0 whitewash by Australia in July and a 2-0 loss to India.

The West Indies’ last win in New Zealand was also their last at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, when Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh were in their pomp in 1995.

With the hosts’ fast-bowling stocks depleted for a pitch that generally offers early rewards for pacers, Roston Chase’s tourists may never have a better chance to break the drought.

Lacking Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, the Caribbeans will hope for another big performance from 37-year-old quick Kemar Roach who turned back the clock with a seven-wicket haul and an unbeaten 58 to help save the match in Christchurch.

“Everyone seems raring to go, full of confidence and energy to prove that we can actually go a step further and win the game,” West Indies skipper Chase told reporters on Tuesday.