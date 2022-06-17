Depp-Heard trial juror speaks out about the verdict

Weeks after the seven-person jury panel ruled in favor of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard in a defamation trial, one of the jurors finally spoke about the verdict in public.

One of the male jurors of the trial – whose identity has not been revealed – told a chat show panel that the ‘Aquaman’ actor ‘didn’t come across as believable’. He said: “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”

He also revealed that the seven-member jury often used words like ‘crocodile tears’ among the panel to describe Heard’s testimony which seems ‘unbelievable’, adding that she came out as the ‘aggressor’ in the relationship.

“They had their husband-wife arguments. They were both yelling at each other,” the juror added. “I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong. That’s what you do when you get into an argument, I guess. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

The juror during the conversation on the morning show also referenced the ‘knife gift’ by Heard and her fake pledge to give away the sum received from Depp during the divorce agreement to charity, as case points against her.

Addressing the claims made by Heard regarding the verdict being influenced by social media, the juror said, “That’s not true. Social media did not impact us. We followed the evidence. We didn’t take into account anything outside [the courtroom]. We only looked at the evidence.”

It is pertinent to mention, the Virginia jury ruled earlier this month that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship.

The jury awarded him $15 million in damages from her. The panel awarded her $2 million in damages.

