Depression over Arabian Sea located 1690km south of Karachi

KARACHI: The Depression over southeast Arabian Sea moved slowly in north-northeast direction during past 24hours and lay centered around Latitude 9.7N and Longitude 67.7E at about 1690Km south-southeast of Karachi and 570Km west-southwest of Lakshadweep (India).

It is likely to move nearly Northeastwards during the next 24hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s cyclone warning center, Karachi said in an alert on Thursday.

Currently, there is no threat to any coastal area of Pakistan cyclone warning center Karachi said in a statement. The center is monitoring the system and will keep the relevant quarters abreast.

Earlier, the low-pressure area over the region intensified into a depression, with its centre located near latitude 8.6°N and longitude 67.6°E — about 1,800 kilometres southeast of Karachi.

Early in October, the low-pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi causing high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The weather system later turned into the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over west-central and northwest of Arabian Sea.