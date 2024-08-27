web analytics
Depression to enter in Sindh from Gujarat in India in 24 hours

KARACHI: A deep depression currently located over north of Gujrat in India, is likely to reach adjoining eastern Sindh areas of Pakistan during next 24 hours.

Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in southern parts of the country, Met Office said.

Under the influence of this weather system current spell of rainfall likely to continue during the week.

Widespread rain with scattered heavy and isolated very heavyfalls in Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Matiari, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Naushehro Feroze from 27th to 31st August.

Widespread rain with scattered heavyfalls is also expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Quetta, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara from 27th to 31st August.

A westerly wave is also likely to affect upper parts of the country from 29th onwards.

Pluvial flood/inundation may occur in low lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and south/central Punjab.

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other cities of Sindh, while in local nullahs/streams and Hill torrents of D.G Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella.

Fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan have been advised not to venture into the open sea from 27th to 31st August.

