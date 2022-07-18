Depression over Arabian Sea weakens, lies in southwest of Karachi

KARACHI: The Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea, weakened this morning into a well-marked low pressure area (WML) after it moved nearly westward during last 12 hours, now lies over central parts of North Arabian Sea, southwest of Karachi, the Met Office said on Monday.

Maximum sustained surface wind of the low pressure area is 40-50 km per hour around the system centre, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department. The system is likely to weaken further into a low pressure area and will move westward, towards Oman coast.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few heavy falls are likely in Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas of Balochistan on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Met Office forecast.

Rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh today.

The Met Office has said that the sea conditions would remain very rough during next 12 hours advising fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan not to venture into open sea till this evening.

Heavy rains may trigger water-logging or urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch in Balochistan, the Met Office said.

