31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 11, 2023
- Advertisement -

Deputy chairman NAB submits resignation

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: After Prosecutor General NAB Justice (R) Syed Asghar Haider, Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau – Zahir Shah – on Monday also resigned from his office, ARY News reported, Citing sources.

Sources revealed that the Deputy Chairman NAB – Zahir Shah – submitted his resignation to Chairman NAB, meanwhile, the reasons for his resignation are still yet to be known.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the accountability watchdog after the slot became vacant following Hussain Asghar’s resignation.

According to sources privy to the development, President Arif Alvi has given approval for his appointment after a summary was sent to him from the law ministry.

Updates yet to come

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.