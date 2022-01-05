Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a media statement.

General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and General Nadeem Raza discussed the latest development in Afghanistan and matters relating to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation besides the security and regional issues, said the military’s media wing.

Both sides reaffirmed the commitment; that being ‘all-weather’ friends, Pakistan and Turkey would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza highlighted that the visit of the Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff is a manifestation of the multifaceted long-term collaboration that exists between the two armed forces.

The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the sincere efforts of the Pakistan armed forces in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan peace process.

General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

