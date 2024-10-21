Deputy commissioners get powers of imposing Section 144

LAHORE: Punjab government has transferred powers of imposing Section 144 to the deputy commissioners, ARY News reported on Monday.
The powers were handed over to the deputy commissioners after an amendment in the Punjab Code of Criminal Procedures 1898 by the government.
According to the gazette notification, the deputy commissioners can enforce Section 144 for 30 days, while the secretary home has been entitled to impose Section 144 for 90 days.
The notification further said the right to impose Section 144 for over 90 days will remain with the provincial cabinet.
Section 144 of Pakistan allows the government to prohibit various forms of political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, and similar activities for a specified period.
Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people in the concerned area, while during the curfew people are instructed to stay indoors for a particular period of time.
The government puts a complete restriction on traffic as well. Markets, schools, colleges and offices remain closed under the curfew and only essential services are allowed to run on prior notice.