Dermot Mulroney files for divorce, asks for spousal support

American actor Dermot Mulroney has filed for divorce from his wife Prima Apollinaare after 15 years of marriage.

According to US media outlets, the ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ submitted the divorce documents in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 23.

The 61-year-old actor tied the knot with singer-actress Apollinaare in December 2010, and the two share two daughters: Mabel Ray, 17, and Sally June, 15.

The actor also has a son from his previous marriage to actress Catherine Keener.

Reports said that Dermot Mulroney cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, however, the court documents did not reveal their date of separation.

While representatives of both Prima Apollinaare and Mulroney declined to comment on the divorce proceedings, reports said that the actor was seeking spousal support from his wife.

Reports indicate that Dermot Mulroney has requested joint physical and legal custody of his children with his estranged wife.

Additionally, he has sought spousal support, though the amount remains unspecified, while also asking the court to deny support payments to Prima Apollinaare.

It is worth noting here that the actor is best known for his roles in ‘Young Guns,’ ‘The Wedding Date’ and ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding.’

Dermot Mulroney is also a musician and has played the cello professionally for years.

“I play the cello, which is definitely sexy. It’s a big piece of vibrating wood between your knees. And the sound is just beautiful, All (my songs) end up being about me, sort of happy, sad, with a narrative arc,” he said in an earlier interview.