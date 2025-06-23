Dermot Murnaghan reveals stage four prostate cancer diagnosis

British media personality Dermot Murnaghan has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

The 67-year-old veteran presenter has worked for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky throughout his decades-long career.

“Some personal news… I’ve been diagnosed with stage 4 advanced prostate cancer,” he wrote in a post on X.

Dermot Murnaghan added, “I’m fortunate to have a simply outstanding medical team looking after me, who I can’t thank enough — they are administering the best possible care with expertise, compassion and sensitivity.”

The veteran presenter also shared details of his treatment while thanking family and friends for their continuous support.

Some personal news……I’ve been diagnosed with Stage IV advanced prostate cancer I’m fortunate to have a simply outstanding medical team looking after me, who I can’t thank enough – they are administering the best possible care with expertise, compassion and sensitivity. — Dermot Murnaghan (@DermotMurnaghan) June 23, 2025

“I’m responding positively to their excellent treatment, and feeling well,” he wrote in his post.

Read more: Princess Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance

Dermot Murnaghan went on to urge men over 50, in high-risk groups or displaying symptoms, to get themselves tested and campaign for routine prostate screening.

“Early detection is crucial. And be aware, this disease can sometimes progress rapidly without obvious symptoms,” the British news presenter added.

As he fights his battle with stage four prostate cancer, Dermot Murnaghan announced his plans to participate in the Tour De 4.

British cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who has also been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, set up the charity cycling event.

According to the official website, the charity cycling event is scheduled to take September 7.