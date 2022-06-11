Derogatory remarks: JI demands expulsion of Indian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has demanded the federal government to expel the Indian envoy over derogatory remarks recently made by two leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a public march at Mall Road in Lahore, JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq announced a train march against the coalition government from June 25.

The JI Ameer pointed out that this coalition government is lying like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Shehbaz Sharif-led regime has failed to control the inflation. Both PML-N and PTI are playing blame game instead of delivering,” he added.

Siraj-ul-Haq further said that the party has decided to launch a train march against the federal government from June 25. “People from different parts of the country will arrive by train. We will continue our struggle for the Islamic Revolution,” he added.

Terming the incumbent government’s budget ‘anti-people’, the JI Ameer said the budget proposals were finalised under the dictation of International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Rise in prices of petroleum products are not less than a drone strike,” he added.

Talking about the derogatory remarks made by two BJP leaders against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Siraj-ul-Haq said that blasphemy is being committed in India. “The people of all Islamic countries protested but no ruler participated,” he said.

“India is committing atrocities on Muslims. What is our ambassador doing there,” he said, demanding the federal government to expel Indian envoy.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by two officials of India’s ruling party BJP against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), demanding the Indian government hold them accountable.

Addressing a weekly press conference today, FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed pointed out that India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was involved in atrocities against minorities, especially Muslims.

