While most people dream of spending their vacations on lush, tropical beaches, there is so much to be said about the desert: fewer crowds, less humidity and breathtaking stargazing opportunities.

Gone are the days when deserts were considered wretched and forlorn places devoid of any attraction and were avoided at any cost but not anymore.

Currently, from luxury tents to rustic outback retreats to five-star resorts deserts offer some fantastic opportunities to rlax and enjoy some quality time.

Marriott Mena House, Cairo, Egypt

Cairo might be a large city, but it’s also one of the world’s most important desert destinations. After all, it is home to the Great Pyramids of Giza. In fact, Mena House is the prime location for anyone wanting bedroom views of the ancient world’s most iconic relics.

The hotel also offers fine dining and a great day spa, but seriously, we understand if you just want to bask in your room all day, enjoying the unparalleled views.

Al Wathba Hotel and Resort, Abu Dhabi

We weren’t lying when we said that UAE is the world’s top destination for desert resorts and hotels. With private pools, villas, and 24-hour room service, Al-Wathba is a particularly ideal location for travellers seeking solitude.

Kachi Lodge, Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia

Bolivia’s Uyuni salt flats are one of the country’s natural wonders, and Kachi Lodge gives travellers the chance to experience the serene landscape up close and personal in a unique dome tent. While the views and chic interior design are impressive, the cuisine is a standout feature of the Kachi experience as is the lodge’s admirable commitment to sustainability.

Telal Resort Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Yet another deluxe hotel in UAE, the Telal Resort is just an hour outside Abu Dhabi. In fact, it is accessible by car, which is not always the case in this region.

From the woodsy charm of its decor to the relaxing infinity pool and stunning Desertology spa, the resort is definitely a worthwhile stay for any comfort-oriented desert traveller.

Boulders Resort and Spa, Arizona, USA

There’s no better way to enjoy Arizona’s rugged, cacti-covered desert than in a Hilton-owned resort equipped with a golf course, fitness centre, and spa.

While the Scottsdale resort is an undeniable oasis for active travellers, laid-back guests are welcome to simply enjoy poolside lounging and rooms with cozy wood-burning fireplaces.

Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

The Gobi Desert is vast and desolate but the Three Camel Lodge is a charming oasis that will make you feel right at home. Sleeping in a tent might not seem like the height of luxury, but that is only because you have not seen the lodge’s spacious, elegantly decorated geysers yet.

Those wanting cultural experience are also in for a treat. Between Eastern spa therapies, cooking classes, and historical lectures, the lodge offers many ways to immerse yourself in Mongolia’s rich culture and heritage.