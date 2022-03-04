‘Desi Barbie’ arriving in the market with strong mission

A new version of the Barbie doll, dubbed as ‘Desi Barbie’, will be arriving in the market as its company is looking to promote multicultural diversity and beauty.

It is pertinent to mention that the dolls mostly come with fair skin, blonde hair and western dresses. The toys have often come under criticism because of their universal selling point i.e. their image.

The company which they have joined hands for making the ‘Desi Barbie’ is Live Tinted, a brand which makes products to raise awareness about all the communities and societies of the world.

“The Barbie Style Collection and Live Tinted, Led by founder and CEO Deepica Mutyala, Live Tinted is on a mission to champion multicultural beauty through community, conversation and products,” the company wrote. “Their best-selling Huestick in Origin is offered in Barbie Style-inspired packaging for this limited edition collection.

“The Huestick is a 4-in-1 multi-tasker as an eye, lip, and cheek stick that also balances out dark circles and dark spots.”

Live Tinted commented that getting on board with the doll company means the world to them.

“It means the world to us to be part of the Barbie Style Collection! 🧡We can’t wait to see women everywhere confidently rocking our bold red lip! 💄” they wrote.

Deepica Mutyala mentioned that the collaboration happened just in time for Women’s History Month which is observed in March in the United States.

“Huge shoutout to the Barbie Style team for creating this one-of-a-kind doll to celebrate our collab!”

She stressed the need for young girls to see a South Asian American Barbie that is “paving her own path and turning her dreams into a reality by unapologetically being herself.”

The entrepreneur added: “Although this doll isn’t for sale (yet), I’m grateful this visual representation exists. This is the next step towards our mission of creating a more inclusive world for the next generation.”

Barbie Style arrived way back in 2014 for celebrating the brand being a global icon in the digital age. It highlighted the most diverse and inclusive doll line on the market.

