Designated banks to collect Hajj applications today

The designated branches of all commercial banks will remain open today from 9 am to 2 pm to collect Hajj applications from the intending pilgrims.

The government has extended the Hajj Sponsorship Scheme till Friday next, whereas the date for receiving applications under the regular Hajj scheme has ended.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the decision to extend the date for Hajj Sponsorship Scheme has been taken due to difficulties faced by overseas Pakistanis in transferring funds for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention that all applicants under Sponsorship Hajj Scheme will be declared successful without balloting.

The Ministry advised the Hajj applicants to remain in touch with the designated banks for further information and processes.

