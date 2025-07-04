Destiny: Rising mobile game gets release date

Developer NetEase has announced that Destiny: Rising, a mobile-exclusive game, will be launched on both iOS and Android in August.

The developer, through a trailer giving a look at the game’s gameplay and visuals, confirmed that the RPG shooter will launch on August 28.

The game was announced in October last year, with a planned release date sometime in 2025.

After various playtests, NetEase has now announced that Destiny: Rising is set to launch on Android and iOS.

While the game includes familiar characters from the Destiny franchise, this new mobile-only adaptation of Bungie’s well-known FPS will not take forward the storyline established in Destiny 2.

Set in an alternate timeline, Destiny: Rising introduces several changes to the game’s lore and characters. More importantly, adapting the game for mobile devices leads to gameplay adjustments, such as removing the ability to customise your Guardian.

The original game in the Destiny franchise debuted in 2014 and introduced players as Guardians protecting the Last City on Earth.

The game was followed by a sequel, Destiny 2, featuring improved graphics, gameplay, and storytelling.

The sequel game expanded the universe with new destinations, enemies, and a larger player base.