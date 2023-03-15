DET honours 46 winners of Business Excellence Awards

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has honoured 46 winners in eight categories of the 29th Business Excellence Awards during a virtual ceremony held on Monday, 13 March in the presence of more than 1,000 individuals and companies.

The event seeks to improve the quality, productivity and competitiveness of UAE-based businesses by recognising service excellence in business establishments and organisations.

The Awards comprises two components – the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme, launched in 2002 to promote excellence in customer service standards in the business community, and the Dubai Quality Award, which was launched in 1994 to promote organisational excellence in businesses through the EFQM Excellence Model.

26 winners were honoured in two categories of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme and 20 winners were honoured in six categories of the Dubai Quality Award.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), commented: “Dubai’s commitment to excellence is deeply ingrained in its DNA, and this dedication to achieving the highest standards has earned the city a well-deserved reputation on the global stage. Inspired by the visionary leadership of our wise leaders, Dubai has become a benchmark for excellence, creativity, and productivity, which are key drivers of a successful and sustainable business ecosystem. The annual hosting of the Business Excellence Awards serves as a testament to the resilience of Dubai and its pioneering approach to promoting public-private partnerships, which have played a pivotal role in enhancing the competitiveness of business establishments.

The Business Excellence Awards perfectly align with Dubai’s vision and strategy of becoming a future hub of business, talent, and tolerance. This is even more significant in light of the recent launch of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This groundbreaking economic strategy aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the top three global cities, and the awards serve as a crucial component of this strategy, ensuring that the emirate remains an oasis of prosperity that fulfils the ambitions and aspirations of future generations.”

