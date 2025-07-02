Ruling coalition gets two-thirds majority as ECP allocates reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a notification reinstating the membership of suspended lawmakers on seats following a Supreme Court decision on review petitions.

The ECP has withdrawn its notifications dated July 24 and July 29, 2024, as part of this process.

The PML-N emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the ruling, securing 44 seats across the National Assembly and three provincial assemblies.

National Assembly

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been allocated 10 seats in the National Assembly from Punjab and two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were allocated two seats seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one from Punjab.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) got one reserved seat from KP.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

The Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party, JUI-F, has secured eight reserved seats for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly while PML-N has secured six seats for women. The PPP has been allocated five seats for women while Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI-Parliamentarians have each secured one reserved seat for women.

Punjab Assembly

The PML-N has been allocated 21 seats for women while the PPP, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have each been allocated one reserved seat for women.

The PML-N has secured 2 minority seats, while PPP managed to secured one.

Sindh Assembly

The PPP has been allocated total two seats—one women and minority— in the Sindh Assembly. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) has been allocated one reserved seat for women.

The SC’s Constitutional Bench on Friday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea, seeking reserved seats in the national and all provincial assemblies on the basis of its general seats.

The bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, set aside the apex court’s earlier judgment and restored the Peshawar High Court ruling that ruled that the seats would be distributed among other parties.