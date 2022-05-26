Detained PTI lawmakers in Karachi set free

KARACHI: Following Supreme Court (SC) orders, the detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers were released from Karachi Central Jail on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Those who were released from prison include PTI MNA Saifur Rehman and Sindh MPA Raja Azhar. Both were arrested during raids conducted by Sindh police in wake of PTI’s long march towards Islamabad.

On the other hand, Police on Thursday booked PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi, Bilal Ghaffar, Khurram Sher Zaman and other party leaders over terrorism charges for a protest at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi.

Former federal minister Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Arslan Taj, Muhammad Ali, Jamal Siddiqui, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Mohsin Ali and Ashraf Ali have been nominated in a case registered under terrorism and attempt to murder charges at Soldier Bazar police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of SHO Soldier Bazar PS, Waqar Azeem. The FIR said that almost 700 PTI workers gathered at Numaish Chowrangi and blocked the road after provoking the masses.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ended its sit-in at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi following the ultimatum from former prime minister Imran Khan to the government. Imran Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

