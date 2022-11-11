‘Devastated, gutted, hurt’: Hardik Pandya after India’s humiliating T20WC exit

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya penned down a heartfelt note after an embarrassing defeat against Jos Buttler’s England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India suffered a heartbreaking 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the second semi-final.

“Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built – we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end,” Hardik tweeted.

In his second tweet, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a few pictures of the match where he also expressed his gratitude towards the fans.

“To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The 29-year-old all-rounder tormented the England bowling line-up in the final overs by smashing 63 off 33 balls with four fours and five sixes.

Comments