Devastating floods: Schools to remain closed till Sept 2

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Sunday announced that all educational institutions across the province will remain closed until September 2 due to the devastation caused by flash flooding generated by abnormal monsoon rains, ARY News reported.

This was announced by provincial Educational Minister Mir Naseebullah Mari.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan province and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist flood victims.

The prime minister said that floods have wreaked havoc nationwide especially in Sindh and Balochistan and appealed to philanthropists to donate to the government for arranging food and shelter for the affectees.

“People have so far donated generously. Last night, a man donated Rs60 million and asked against mentioning his name while a group of businessmen donated Rs450 million which will also be deposited in the account of PM relief fund,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

“I have not seen this devastation from floods before and currently more than 1,000 people have died while thousands other are injured,” he said.

