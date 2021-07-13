Developing nations needed $4.3tr to recover from COVID-19 crisis: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the developing countries were estimated to need at least $4.3 trillion to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and to achieve sustainable development goals, ARY News reported.

Addressing the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2021, PM Imran Khan said that the developing nations have so far unfortunately secured access to less than five percent of the required amount.

Underscoring the need for enabling the developing nations to cope with challenges, the prime minister hoped that at least $150 billion will be allocated to finance sustainable development projects and programmes in developing countries.

“Universal and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccine was vital to defeat the virus and to revive global trade, investment and growth,” he added.

PM Imran Khan said the world must ramp up vaccine production, including in the developing countries, and ensure its rapid distribution. To enable developing countries purchase vaccines at fair prices, he emphasized on waiver of intellectual property rights even if temporary, vaccine production under license, full funding of COVAX facility, and grants and concessional lending.

During his address, the prime minister commended the excellent role played by the UN secretary general and the entire relief and recovery efforts of the UN system in the wake of the pandemic.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan remained fortunate compared with other countries as the government through its policy of “smart lockdown” and focus on the disadvantaged, had been able to somehow contain the virus, he said.

After managing precious lives and the livelihoods through Ehsaas socio-welfare programme, PM Imran said, Pakistan was making efforts to accelerate its vaccination campaign.

He emphasized on fulfillment of the commitments made to provide concessional and grant finance to developing countries, including the 0.7 percent Official Development Assistance (ODA) commitment, and the advanced IDA-20 window of $50 billion.