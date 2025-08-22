Netflix drops Devil May Cry Season 2 trailer featuring Dante’s next challenge

Netflix has officially unveiled the first Devil May Cry season 2 trailer, confirming the return of the popular anime adaptation of the Capcom video game series.

The Devil May Cry Season 2 trailer was showcased during Anime NYC, where Netflix also highlighted other projects like Splinter Cell, Blue Eye Samurai, Sakamoto Days, and Record of Ragnarok.

The Devil May Cry Season 2 trailer teases the continuation of Dante’s journey after the dramatic events of season one.

The previous finale ended with Dante defeating the White Rabbit but being captured by DarkCom, a government agency determined to eliminate demons.

The Devil May Cry 2 trailer hints at Dante’s struggle while trapped in the demon world as the US launches an invasion, threatening innocent demon lives.

Dante vs. Vergil. Brother vs. brother. Devil May Cry: Season 2 premieres 2026, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/LFxs2TeJPn — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 21, 2025



Another major highlight from the Devil May Cry season 2 trailer is the introduction of Vergil, Dante’s brother, who appears ready to play a significant role in the new storyline.

Fans of the franchise will also recognise the potential return of Arius, the villain first seen in Devil May Cry 2.

The second season of Devil May Cry reflects a major shift in style and tone compared to the first season, as confirmed by creator Adi Shankar earlier this year.

With its growing popularity and ambitious plans, Netflix aims to make the upcoming episodes even bigger and better.

The first season of the series became one of Netflix’s most successful animated originals, and the Devil May Cry 2 trailer signals that the platform intends to build on that momentum.

Fans can expect more intense action, deeper storytelling, and a focus on Dante and Vergil’s dynamic relationship in the episodes to come.

