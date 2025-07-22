web analytics
‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ casts new love interest for Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs

The ensemble cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is getting even more star-studded with the entry of Patrick Brammall, to play love interest to Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs.

As reported by foreign media, the much-buzzed sequel of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ has Australian actor-writer Patrick Brammall – ‘Colin From Accounts’ star and co-creator – on board to essay the new love interest of the lead character Andrea ‘Andy’ Sachs, played by Hollywood A-lister Anne Hathaway.

For the unversed, American actor Adrian Grenier starred as Nate Copper, Andy’s boyfriend in the first film, and the two had split up by the end.

As for the sequel, the OG cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, return to reprise their memorable characters of Miranda Priestly, Andrea Sachs, Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling, from the Oscar-nominated comedy drama.

Meanwhile, the additional cast of David Frankel’s directorial features Lucy Liu, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, Tracie Thomas, Tibor Ravitz, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, B.J. Novak, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora and Kenneth Branagh.

The filming for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ has begun, and it is expected to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway drops first look from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

