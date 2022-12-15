Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu marries Shanwaz Shaikh

Indian TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known for her character of Gopi Bahu in the serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, tied the knot.

The mystery man in Bhattacharjee’s life has finally been unveiled as she stunned everyone with pictures of her wedding on Wednesday. On her account on the photo and video sharing application, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alumni posted a three-picture gallery with her bae, Shanwaz Shaikh, along with a heartfelt note.

“And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA, (I couldn’t have found someone better than him),” she wrote in the caption.

Bhattacharjee called her now-husband the ‘answer to her pain and prayers’ as she introduced Shaikh as her husband to the fans.

She also added hashtags including ‘taken’, ‘couple goals’ and ‘finally hooked’ in her Insta post.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her gym trainer, Shaikh in an intercaste court marriage yesterday, which was attended by several of her co-stars and industry friends, and pictures from the celebrations circulated widely on social media.

Millions of her fans liked her posts and also sent heartwarming wishes for the new couple on the gram.

On the work front, she began her career with the TV serial ‘Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto’ in 2010, however, rose to fame for essaying the popular character of Gopi Bahu in her second serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’.

She also participated in controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

