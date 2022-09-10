DEWA and WGEO reveal theme of the World Green Economy Summit 2022

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) announced that the theme of the 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) is ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-zero’. The theme reflects the UAE’s vision of advancing climate action, strengthening partnerships and international efforts to achieve climate goals.

WGES will be held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on 28-29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Summit will discuss cooperation and exchange of knowledge and experience among stakeholders and international and regional organisations from the public and private sectors. The aim is to accelerate climate initiatives and ensure a smooth transition towards a green economy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the WGES, will hold a press conference on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, to reveal details of this year’s edition of the Summit, which will focus on four main topics: Energy, Finance, Food Security, and Youth. It will host officials, experts and specialists from around the world. WGES 2022 supports preparations to host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change (COP27) which will be held in Egypt in November this year and COP28 which will be held in the UAE next year. COP is the most important international event that focuses on climate action agendas. It strengthens the UAE’s leadership in climate action.

“The World Green Economy Summit continues its role as an ideal platform to exchange experiences, strengthen cooperation, align initiatives and coordinate regional and global efforts to pave the path for a sustainable future and achieve net zero emissions. The Summit will bring together prominent global decision-makers and experts to discuss the current and future needs to consolidate the foundations of a green economy. It also supports the UAE’s efforts in adopting the best practices for sustainability and green innovations, which will help balance economic growth and protect natural resources, while focusing on renewable and clean energy solutions,” said Al Tayer.

