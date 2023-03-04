DEWA awarded ‘Supreme Achievement Award 2022’

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been awarded the Supreme Achievement Award 2022 from the British Safety Council, which is considered the most prestigious award worldwide in health, safety, and the environment.

This was in recognistion of DEWA winning the Globe of Honour for Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for 11 consecutive years. In 2022 DEWA won the Globe of Honour for the 11th time and the Sword of Honour for the 15th time.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the award at DEWA’s headquarters. Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA; Zaal Bin Zaal, Vice President, Supply Chain Management, Quality, Health, Safety and Environment; Nada Butti Alsuwaidi, Deputy Senior Manager, Environment Department; and Dr. Marcell Greeff, Deputy Senior Manager, Occupational Health and Safety, were present.

“DEWA’s winning of this prestigious award for consecutive years confirms its full and continuous commitment to the highest international standards and best practices in the field of quality, health, safety and the environment, and its keenness to provide a healthy and safe environment for all stakeholders. We are guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: ‘The quality of your life is related to the quality of your health’. We have staff trained and qualified in the highest international standards in occupational safety, health, and the environment. We are committed to organising awareness and training campaigns to ensure that employees and partners are keeping pace with the latest systems and best practices in health and safety. DEWA adopts smart programmes and systems that promote sustainability, productivity, health and safety using the latest disruptive technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. DEWA actively ensures the health and safety of its employees in the workplace and provides them with quality solutions and the latest technologies and tools to help them perform field tasks easily and seamlessly, according to the highest international standards,” said Al Tayer.

Dr. Yousef Al-Akraf noted that DEWA adopts the Integrated Management Systems Policy, and is committed to effectively implementing quality, health, safety and environmental management systems. This helps DEWA provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, sustainability, efficiency, and quality, while implementing the best health and safety standards as well as the sustainability of resources.

Comments