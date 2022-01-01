Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announces new working hours

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced new working hours at its Customer Happiness Centres in line with the Government of Dubai’s decision to change the weekly work system in the Emirate from the beginning of 2022.

Working hours at DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centres will be from Monday to Friday. Working hours at DEWA’s head office and Al Quoz Centre will be from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Thursday, and from 7:30 to 11:30 am on Fridays. Working hours at Burj Nahar Centre and DEWA’s Centre in Al Twar (Dubai Municipality) will be from 7:30 am to 8:00 pm Monday to Thursday and from 7:30 to 11:30 am on Fridays.

The Future Customers Happiness Centre at Ibn Battuta mall will follow the mall’s working hours throughout the week.

The authority provides all its services on its smart app and website (www.dewa.gov.ae). Customers can enquire about or apply for a large number of DEWA’s services by reaching out to the Customer Care Centre round the clock on 04-6019999 (IVR).

They can also enquire through DEWA’s verified WhatsApp account, which is supported by Artificial Intelligence through Rammas, the authority’s virtual employee. Customers can also interact with DEWA through Hayak for text and video calls, and Ash’ir for live video chats using sign language for People of Determination with hearing difficulties.

