Dubai Electricity and Water Authority achieves a new world record

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved a new world record through its launching of the 3U nanosatellite ‘DEWA-SAT1’ in collaboration with NanoAvionics.

After the success of the pilot project, DEWA has become the world’s first utility to use nanosatellites to improve the maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks.

The launching of the satellite is part of DEWA’s Space-D programme launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2021 to consolidate Dubai’s leadership in developing and using the latest global technologies. Through Space-D, DEWA researches the use of space technology to support utilities to improve their operations and planning.

This will support sustainable development and a green economy in the UAE and worldwide.

DEWA launched the first 3U nanosatellite to research solutions and develop use-cases using Satellite IoT technology. This includes the development of on-board LoRA IoT receivers, LoRA IoT terminals designed specifically to communicate directly with the satellite without the need for ground gateways or ground-stations.

The programme also aims to train Emirati professionals to develop constellation of nanosatellites to serve DEWA business and the global utility market. Our researchers will develop niche use-cases applicable to the electrical and water generation, transmission and distribution systems.

We are taking advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as IoT, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain to provide value from the data received from our IoT terminals via the satellite constellation network.

DEWA are using as part of this solution a digital IoT platform hosted by our private data centre operated by MORO hub, the backbone of digital DEWA.

The use of Satellite LoRA IoT communication will expand the coverage of our already existing LoRA IoT Terrestrial network operated by Infra-X, the information communication and technology arm of DEWA digital. The Satellite LoRA IoT terminals have been designed by DEWA R&D to be capable of communicating using Infra-X LoRA terrestrial as well as LoRA Space-D satellite communication networks. With this, Infra-X can offer extended communication coverage to their customers, including DEWA to the remotely located assets in locations with no terrestrial coverage.

DEWA’s Space-D programme

Through the Space-D programme, DEWA strives to discover a very specific solution to a problem that many large industries face – efficient monitoring and utilisation of large assets.

Through this ambitious programme, DEWA plans to benefit from satellites to promote its flexibility and agility in monitoring, managing, and maintaining its electricity and water networks. This ensures providing electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

It also reduces costs, improves asset utilisation, and enables knowledge and experience transfer.

The Space-D programme aims to build DEWA’s capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance its electricity and water networks. The programme will take advantage of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain to exchange information with the help of satellite communications and earth observation technologies.

The programme enables monitoring the performance and effectiveness of solar photovoltaic panels at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world.

