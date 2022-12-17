DEWA wins the Best Creative Electricity and Water Solutions Brand award

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has made a new achievement by winning the Best Creative Electricity and Water Solutions Brand by Global Brands Magazine Awards 2022 in the UK. This confirms DEWA’s global leadership in all areas.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his happiness with the award, which reflects DEWA’s excellent strategies and its efforts in creativity, innovation, quality, customer service, and distinguished performance. This supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

“In all areas of our work, we are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the leader of excellence who accepts nothing but the first place across all sectors. DEWA provides an environment that supports creativity and innovation, which is at the top of our priorities. This helps achieve the government plans and strategies. We have launched several initiatives to improve the customer experience and develop our services and provide them through smart and innovative channels that are available anytime, anywhere. We have developed work mechanisms for assessing customer happiness in a live, direct and continuous manner within an integrated framework for continuous improvement that incorporates strong evaluation and follow-up mechanisms. All this has enabled DEWA to set new global benchmarks in stakeholder happiness in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA received many accolades in excellence in 2021, including winning the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) in the Elite Category. DEWA achieved the highest score in the Award history since its launch in 1999, surpassing over 200 local and regional organisations. DEWA also won five awards at the Dubai Government Excellence Awards 2021, with the most prominent award being the Elite Award. It also won EFQM Global Award for the second time. DEWA is the only organisation outside Europe to win this award. DEWA also received the British Standards Institution (BSI) Kitemark for Innovation, making it the first government organisation to receive this certificate at a global level.

