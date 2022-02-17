Dubai: DEWA Innovation Centre allows visitors to test autonomous buses

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park provides its visitors the opportunity to use smart innovative autonomous buses.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to introduce the public to the latest innovations in sustainability. The bus take the visitors on a tour at the Innovation Centre and the Innovation Track in the Solar Park. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA noted that the Innovation Centre supports the clean and renewable energy sector through raising awareness on sustainability and educating individuals on solar power as well as creating interactive shows and educational tours for guests. The Centre strengthens and develops the capabilities of the future generation of innovators in clean energy technologies while focusing on developing skilled Emiratis and advancing them.

“The Innovation Centre supports DEWA’s efforts to promote the latest solar power and clean energy technologies as well as present its achievements in renewable energy and sustainability. The Centre supports Dubai’s experience to anticipate and shape the future of energy and water within an integrated system based on skilled Emiratis, and attracting the best minds in the region and around the world.

The Centre’s research in solar energy supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Centre is a global incubator for innovation with a key mission to support innovations in clean energy and spreading knowledge as well as investing in clean energy innovations. This is through building strong partnerships with universities, corporates and startups,” added Al Tayer.

“The establishment of an interactive innovation centre equipped with the latest modern technologies for renewable and clean energy helps support innovation and creativity in clean and renewable energy. DEWA’s is trying to educate everyone about renewable and clean energy. The Innovation Centre supports this with a museum and exhibition of solar power and renewable energy to attract individuals, tourists, university students, schools, and companies. It also includes a permanent conference centre to hold events, business meetings, training courses and meetings on topics related to solar energy, as well as renewable energy and other green and sustainable initiatives,” said Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

The exhibition at the Innovation Centre provides visitors with a unique experience to explore the latest innovations in the field of clean energy technologies. The first section of the exhibition highlights the progress of DEWA, in addition to the most prominent historical inventions and innovations in electricity and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy. Other sections of the exhibition include more than 30 interactive displays to familiarise visitors with renewable energy developments, in addition to DEWA’s Museum, desalination plants, the visual area, and an exhibition for the development of solar energy technologies, among others.

The Centre receives its visitors from Saturday to Wednesday, from 09:00 AM until 04:00 PM, and tickets can be booked through the website. www.mbrsic.ae

