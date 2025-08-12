Dewald Brevis shatters records with fiery ton in second Australia T20I

South Africa batter Dewald Brevis set new records with his unbeaten ton in the second AUS vs SA T20I on Tuesday.

The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls to help his side set a daunting 219-run target for the hosts at the Marrara Stadium, Darwin.

His fiery innings include 12 fours and eight towering sixes.

Dewald Brevis took just 41 balls to complete his century, the second-fastest for South Africa in T20Is.

David Miller holds the record for the fastest T20I hundred for South Africa, having completed his ton in just 35 balls.

Meanwhile, Brevis, 22, has also become the youngest Proteas batter to score a hundred in T20Is.

The second-quickest T20I hundred from a South African player! Dewald Brevis, take a bow 👏#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/JOpk3tptGT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 12, 2025

Previous, the record was held by Richard Levi, who smashed a T20I ton at 24 years of age.

Additionally, Dewald Brevis broke former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis’s decade-old record in the second AUS vs SA T20I.

Brevis’s unbeaten 125-run knock is the highest individual score by a South African in T20Is, surpassing du Plessis, who made 119 off 56 balls with 11 fours and five sixes in 2015.

After South Africa 218 on the scoreboard, Australia were in trouble as they continued losing wickets at intervals.

Tim David was the top-scorer for the hosts, scoring quick 50 runs off just 24 balls before his dismissal. However, no other batter could stay on the crease for longer to take on the chase.

At the time of filing this story, Australia were reduced to 129/5 in 13.2 overs and needed further 90 runs in 40 balls to secure victory in the second AUS vs SA T20I