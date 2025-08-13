Dewald Brevis sets new T20I record for South Africa

South Africa’s young batting sensation Dewald Brevis etched his name into the record books with a blistering century in the second T20 International against Australia on Tuesday, leading his side to a commanding 53-run victory.

Batting first after being invited by the hosts, South Africa posted 218 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs.

The 22-year-old Dewald Brevis played a scintillating unbeaten knock of 125 runs off just 56 balls, reaching his century in only 41 deliveries.

His innings not only powered South Africa to a formidable total but also set multiple milestones.

Dewald Brevis now holds the record for the highest individual score in T20 Internationals for South Africa, surpassing Faf du Plessis’ 119 against the West Indies in 2015.

Read more: South Africa level T20 series after Brevis ton flattens Australia

He also became the youngest South African to score a T20I century, breaking Richard Levi’s record from 2012 when Levi achieved the feat at age 24 against New Zealand.

In addition, Dewald Brevis became the first player in history to score a T20I century against Australia on their home soil.

Chasing 219, Australia’s innings folded at 165, handing South Africa a comfortable 53-run win and leveling the three-match series 1-1. The series decider will be played on Saturday.