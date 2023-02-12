DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza accused of Rs2 trillion corruption

ISLAMABAD: The CAA Officers Employees Association has accused Civil Aviation Authority Director General Khaqan Murtaza and his team of Rs2 trillion corruption, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a letter penned to Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and secretary aviation, the CAA Officers Association President Zarin Gul Durrani claimed the DG caused irreparable losses to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in a matter related to fake licences, adding that the CAA chief also failed to recover over Rs300 billion from PIA.

She also alleged him of nepotism, saying Murtaza appointed his relatives and friends at different posts in the aviation authority.

The letter contended that Muratza was “not qualified” to hold office and expressing reservations that his team was likely to cause further harm to the country.

The letter alleges that over Rs1.3 trillion were lost due to the possession of airport land not being released.

A loss of Rs400 billion has been incurred on the Rs450 billion property of Lahore Walton Airport, she stated in the letter.

The employees also asked the secretary of aviation to refer case against Khaqan Murtaza to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for transparent investigation.

DG CAA denies allegations

Meanwhile, DG Murataza has denied the allegations as “baseless” and “contrary to facts”.

He said that “a campaign” has been launched against him for pushing for “merit-based policies” and that “the officers making the allegations were involved in corrupt practices” themselves.

