DG FIA visits cybercrime headquarters Sindh

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sanaullah Abbasi on Sunday visited CyberCrime Headquarters Sindh.

Upon arrival, Head of FIA Cybercrime Sindh Imran Riaz welcomed the DG FIA.

Additional DG South Shakeel Durrani, Director Sindh Zone 2 Younus Chandio, and Acting Director Sindh Zone-1 Dr Farooq also accompanied DG FIA.

DG FIA Sanaullah Abbasi glorified the performance of the Cybercrime Sindh and

appreciated all the team members for their outstanding achievements.

Lauding the efforts of Imran Riaz, the head of cyber crime Sindh, DG Sanaullah Abbasi said that the way he has lifted the dead horse of Cyber Crime Sindh is phenomenal and is being talked about in every nook and corner of the country.

Abbasi said people think that FIA has started a new department to combat cybercrime and responsiveness to public complaints has improved.

In the end DG FIA gave certificates to the teams of Hyderabad and Karachi which busted the gangs of Illegal SIMs and Fake Covid Certificates respectively.