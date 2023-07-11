DG IB presents annual performance report to PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Intelligence Bureau (DG IB) Fawad Asadullah Khan has met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and presented him the annual performance report of the organization.

PM Shehbaz Sharif commended Intelligence Bureau’s (IB) role in Pakistan’s security, and sovereignty, and in thwarting internal and external threats to the country.

Expressing satisfaction with IB’s performance, PM Sharif said IB successfully fulfilled all the additional tasks, he had assigned to the organization to protect national interests. He said the Intelligence Bureau played a pivotal role in the elimination of criminal activities and terrorism in the country.

The prime minister said IB has always been at the forefront of providing timely and credible information for accurate decision-making.

He also appreciated the professionalism of Fawad Asadullah Khan and his efforts to enhance the performance of the agency. Besides, he paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Intelligence Bureau. He said the nation is proud of its martyrs for presenting supreme sacrifice in defence of the motherland.

Fawad Asadullah Khan thanked the premier for reposing trust in the performance of the Intelligence Bureau, which is the largest and premier civilian intelligence agency of the country.