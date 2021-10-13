New DG ISI to be named tomorrow likely as PM House receives summary: sources   

ISLAMABAD: The name of the new Director General (DG) of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) will likely be announced tomorrow (Thursday) as Prime Minister House has received a summary in this regard, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the development, the Prime Minister House has received a summary from the defence ministry carrying recommendation of three names for the DG ISI.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, Lieutenant General Sarfaraz and Lieutenant General Saqib Malik are recommended for the slot in the summary,” they said adding that an announcement in this regard is expected tomorrow after formal approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry earlier in the day has said that the process of appointing new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general (DG) has begun.

“Consultation between PM and COAS over appointment of new ISI DG has been completed and the process has begun,” Fawad Chaudhry said in his tweet on Wednesday.

He said that the state institutions are united for the sake of country’s progress and prosperity.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said that Pakistan’s current military and civilian leadership enjoy cordial relations and the matter of appointment of Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) would be resolved amicably.

Read More: IDEAL RELATIONS BETWEEN CURRENT CIVILIAN LEADERSHIP AND MILITARY: FAWAD CHAUDHRY

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the PM took the cabinet into confidence over the issue and assured them that the matter will be resolved amicably.

He was of the view that the current civilian leadership enjoys “ideal relations” with the military top brass and both are fully aware of their responsibilities over this matter of utmost importance.