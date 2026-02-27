274 militants killed, 12 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Operation Ghazab-Lil-Haq: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: At least 274 Afghan militants were killed and more than 400 wounded during Operation Ghazab-Lil-Haq, while 12 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and 27 injured, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the military spokesperson said Pakistan’s armed forces delivered a “decisive and proportionate response” to terrorist attacks originating from across the border.

He said the retaliatory action resulted in the killing of 274 militants, while over 400 others were injured. According to him, more than 73 posts of the Afghan Taliban regime were completely destroyed, while 18 posts were captured by Pakistani forces during the operation Ghazab-Lil-Haq.

Chaudhry also claimed that 115 enemy tanks and armored vehicles were destroyed or seized during the fighting. He added that Afghan Taliban fighters had used various weapons, including quadcopters, during the clashes, but Pakistani forces responded effectively wherever attacks were launched.

The DG ISPR said Pakistani forces carried out 22 targeted aerial operations in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Khost, and Paktika, targeting brigade headquarters, battalion headquarters, sector headquarters, and weapons depots.

He maintained that the strikes were precise and targeted, stressing that no civilian casualties were reported during the operations.

According to the military spokesperson, Afghan Taliban fighters abandoned their posts and fled, leaving behind bodies and equipment. During the clashes, 12 Pakistani soldiers were martyred, while 27 others were injured and one soldier remains missing.

Chaudhry said the entire Pakistani nation stood united behind the armed forces, adding that Pakistan’s military is fully capable of defending the country’s borders.

He also alleged that terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan enjoy safe havens, warning that terrorists, their facilitators, and those providing support would not be spared.

The DG ISPR further said the Afghan Taliban regime must choose between Pakistan and terrorist organisations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army, and Islamic State.

He warned that if any terrorist attack takes place in Pakistan, those responsible and their backers will face a strong response.