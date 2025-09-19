Indian army officers involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has stated that there is credible evidence of serving Indian Army officers being involved in terrorist activities within Pakistan, under direct state sponsorship.

In an interview with a German magazine, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades. He emphasized that Pakistan has made comprehensive arrangements for the dignified and voluntary return of these refugees to their home country.

He said that Pakistan extended the deadline for the return of Afghan refugees to their country multiple times on humanitarian grounds. The main reasons for giving refuge to the Afghan refugees were foreign interference and civil war, which no longer exist, he said.

The DG ISPR also highlighted that American weapons abandoned after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan are now being used in terrorist attacks in Pakistan. He mentioned that the U.S. itself has raised concerns over the misuse of these weapons.

He remarked that there is credible evidence linking illegal Afghan nationals to terrorism and other serious crimes in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said that the rise in violent incidents in India is a direct result of the Indian government’s increasingly extremist policies. India always presents its internal issues as external and external issues as internal problems, he said.

The DG reiterated that India is involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan under state sponsorship, adding that Pakistan possesses clear evidence of serving Indian Army officers’ involvement. He noted that Pakistan has presented this evidence to the international community on multiple occasions.

When asked about the Kashmir issue, he urged the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding dispute. He emphasized that Pakistan rejects all non-state actors across the board.

He said there is no room for any armed groups in Pakistan, adding that no group or individual other than the state has the authority to declare jihad.

The DG said that Pakistan has not only played the role of a frontline state in the war against terrorism but has also made immense sacrifices.

Speaking about the recent Pakistan-India conflict, referred to as Marka-e-Haq, he noted that former U.S. President Donald Trump played a strategic leadership role. He also highlighted that the U.S. has designated the banned Majid Brigade as a global terrorist organization.

In response to another question, the DG said Pakistan enjoys constructive and strategic relations with its brotherly country, China. He also pointed out that several terrorists killed in operations in Balochistan were previously listed among the so-called “missing persons.”