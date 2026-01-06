2,597 terrorists killed in 75,175 IBOs in 2025: DG ISPR

Rawalpindi: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Tuesday that 2025 proved to be a landmark and consequential year in Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism.

Addressing a news conference, the DG ISPR stated that terrorism remains the biggest threat currently facing the state of Pakistan, adding that counter-terrorism operations during 2025 witnessed unprecedented intensity.

The military spokesperson said that during the year, both the state and the people of Pakistan gained complete clarity regarding the true nature of terrorism.

He emphasised that terrorists have no connection with Islam, describing them as Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan, and said they have no association with Pakistan or Balochistan.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry further stated that in 2025, the international community acknowledged Pakistan’s position that Afghanistan has become a base for terrorist activities in the region.

He added that there is a national consensus among all political parties and segments of society on the implementation of the National Action Plan under the counter-terrorism vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam” to effectively eliminate terrorism from the country.

Counter-Terrorism Operations in 2025

Providing details of counter-terrorism efforts, the DG ISPR said that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) carried out 75,175 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) during 2025, resulting in the killing of 2,597 terrorists. He added that 1,235 security personnel were martyred in terrorist attacks across the country.

Of these operations, 14,658 were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 58,778 in Balochistan, while 1,739 operations were carried out in other parts of the country.

He added that 5,397 terrorist incidents took place in Pakistan in 2025, of which 3,811 were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (71%), 1,557 in Balochistan (29%), and 29 incidents in other parts of the country.

The DG ISPR emphasised that, after reviewing these facts and figures, an important question arises as to why 71% of terrorist incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Political–criminal–terrorist nexus in KP

He said that the primary reason was the politically conducive environment being provided in the province, along with a flourishing political–criminal–terrorist nexus.