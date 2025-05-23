No sane mind can imagine severing Pakistan’s water: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Shaif Chaudhry said Pakistan exercised restraint in response to Indian aggression.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, DG ISPR said declared the recent conflict with India as not merely a conventional war but a battle of truth and justice.

He asserted that victory belongs to Allah, while acknowledging the unwavering support and unity of the Pakistani people, armed forces, and leadership.

He criticized India’s disinformation campaigns, calling their media narrative fabricated and devoid of credible evidence, particularly after the Pulwama incident.

DG ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan consistently demanded third-party verification and international transparency after Pahalgam incident—something India failed to provide.

He denounced Indian propaganda, including false claims like an attack on the Golden Temple, calling it a shameful lie.

DG ISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan’s deep respect for Sikh religious sites like Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib, and Kartarpur, and rejected any suggestion of hostility towards religious or civilian locations.

DG ISPR praised the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force, citing the 6–7 May air combat as a textbook example that will be studied in military institutions for decades.

Read more: Pakistan rejects provocative remarks by Indian PM Narendra Modi

He saluted the technological advancements symbolized by JF-17 Thunder, J-10C, Fatah-1 and Fatah-2 missiles, while revealing that Pakistan hasn’t yet used the full might of its conventional forces, as many units remain engaged in counterterrorism operations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Calling India the biggest state-sponsor of terrorism in the region, the DG ISPR warned that escalating militarism could lead to mutual destruction.

He also pointed out the dangers of India’s Hindutva-driven politics, stating that oppression of Muslims and other minorities naturally leads to resistance, which India falsely blames on Pakistan.

On Kashmir, he reiterated that it is an international dispute involving Pakistan, India, and China, and must be resolved per UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

He mocked the idea that India could cut off Pakistan’s water supply, stating that six rivers originate from Kashmir, and if Kashmir joins Pakistan, India becomes a lower riparian state.

If India repeats its aggression, Pakistan’s response will be faster and harsher, he added. The DG ISPR concluded by stating that lasting peace in South Asia is impossible without a just resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT