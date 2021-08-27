Afghan military preferred Indian army over Pakistan to train troops: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reached out to assist the Afghan government on a number of occasions, including offering their military help with training, because the peace in Afghanistan is directly linked with that of our country, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) head said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference today, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said the Pakistan military top brass called on the Afghan government about seven times while it was still in power.

Our army chief visited Afghanistan four times and we even offered them an intelligence-sharing deal but Afghanistan preferred to train thousands of its troops from the Indian army, DG ISPR said.

Even Indian military personnel arrived in Afghanistan to train the Afghan army, he said.

The reason to focus on the Afghan security situation is that their lands have been used to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.

We have taken some measures in the backdrop of the developing Afghan security situation and our borders with Afghanistan are secure, he said. He said what happened in Afghanistan.

We only opened parts of the border because Afghanistan is land-locked country, he said.

Even Afghan military sought safe passage from us fearing the Taliban takeover, DG ISPR said.