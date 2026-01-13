DG ISPR, NPAC vow zero tolerance on takfiri narratives; condemn Khawarij, Afghan Taliban

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and prominent religious scholars of National Peace Message Committee (NPAC) on Tuesday agreed on adopting a zero-tolerance policy against hate speech, sectarianism, and takfiri narratives, ARY News reported.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between the DG ISPR and a delegation of the NPAC, led by its chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, ulema and mashaikh expressed unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and reaffirmed their collective resolve to counter anti-state narratives and hostile propaganda.

The NPAC assured full cooperation in promoting the national narrative and strongly condemned Fitna-al-Khawarij (FAK) as well as the Afghan Taliban, stressing that terrorism has no justification under any circumstances.

The committee announced plans to spread the message of Islamic unity, social harmony, and constitutional equality across the country through mosques and other religious platforms.

It was also agreed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against hate speech, sectarianism and takfiri narratives.

The committee further proposed enhancing awareness and guidance sessions in mosques, madaris, and universities to effectively promote the state narrative.

Speaking on the occasion, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasised that unity and consensus on matters of national security and narrative are the need of the hour.

He said a comprehensive discussion was held on internal security challenges in the context of Fitna-al-Khawarij, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan, further strengthening the shared stance of all stakeholders.

Reiterating Pakistan’s principled position on Kashmir and Gaza, the DG ISPR said supporting oppressed peoples remains Pakistan’s moral responsibility.

He stressed that public awareness and a truth-based narrative are decisive tools in countering the enemy’s psychological warfare.

Terming the meeting as highly productive, the Director General ISPR expressed hope for further progress in building trust and enhancing practical cooperation in the days ahead.