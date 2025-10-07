DG ISPR praises Chinese weapons' performance in Marka-e-Haq against India

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, praised the performance of Chinese weapons systems during the Marka-e-Haq clashes with India in May, describing them as having performed “exceptionally well.”

“Of course, recent Chinese platforms have demonstrated exceptionally well,” General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told Bloomberg in an interview.

During the May conflict, Pakistan’s J-10C fighter jets shot down at least seven Indian aircraft, including French-made Rafales. Last week, former US President Donald Trump remarked at an event in Virginia, “they just shot down seven planes.”

DG ISPR emphasized that Pakistan did not lose any aircraft during the clashes and stated that Pakistan “has never tried to play with figures and facts.”

When asked whether Pakistan would continue to favor Chinese arms, General Chaudhry said Pakistan sources its military equipment from both China and Western countries.

“Our development strategy has always been to induct the most effective, efficient as well as economic platforms and technology,” DG ISPR said. “We are open to all sorts of technology.”

He added that Pakistan is “not engaged in a military catch-up or arms race” with India, noting that its military budget is “a fraction” of India’s. “We don’t have the luxury of unlimited resources at our disposal,” he said.