"Eager to watch the full horror movie?" DG ISPR responds to Indian Army Chief's Op Sindoor trailer remark

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has delivered a strong response to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s recent statement about Operation Sindoor, asking if the Indian general wanted to see the full “horror movie.”

General Dwivedi had recently likened the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May under Operation Sindoor to a “trailer,” suggesting that the full-scale conflict was yet to begin.

He stated: “As far as Sindoor 1.0 is concerned, I would like to say that the movie had not even started. We just showed them a trailer, and that trailer ended in 88 hours.”

Responding to this, the DG ISPR dismissed the statement as coming from a “delusional mindset”.

Speaking to senior journalists, he highlighted the outcome of the May war, saying: “In that ‘trailer,’ seven of their fighter jets were shot down, 26 military sites were attacked, and their S-400 missile system was destroyed.”

He then questioned whether the Indian Army Chief was eager to see the “full horror movie” unfold, suggesting that India was attempting to spin their May defeat into a victory to sell to their domestic audience.

“It seems that the Indian leadership wants to portray their defeat as a victory, using such rhetoric to convince their population,” the DG ISPR remarked.

He added that such statements were meant to bolster nationalistic sentiment in India, but they failed to mask the reality of the operational setbacks faced by the Indian military.

Earlier, on Nov 26, Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to supporting the federal and provincial governments, emphasizing that coordinated national efforts and institutional synergy are essential for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday.

The COAS noted that Pakistan is a country of consequence and is destined to reach its rightful place in the comity of nations. The professionalism, resolve and commitment of the Armed Forces displayed during Marka-e-Haq has enhanced the global stature of Pakistan.