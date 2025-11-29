DG ISPR sees foreign hand behind social media campaign targeting Pak Army

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that foreign-based social media accounts are actively spreading fake propaganda against Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to senior journalists, the DG ISPR said that several social media accounts promoting anti-Pakistan rhetoric were being operated from abroad. He said that these accounts were attempting to incite violence and create chaos inside the country.

DG ISPR specifically mentioned certain Baloch separatist political accounts which were being run from Europe while influencing political narratives within Pakistan.

“They are building a narrative against the state, the Army, and Pakistan’s institutions,” he said.

Reiterating his concerns, Lt Gen Chaudhry added: “These people sit abroad and post their narrative every 10 to 15 minutes against the state, Army, and institutions. Some are sitting in Europe, some in the US, and some in Germany.”

The DG ISPR also addressed the growing “narrative” regarding how terrorists manage to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border despite heavy deployment of Frontier Corps and Army personnel.

He highlighted the challenges posed by the porous, rugged mountainous terrain and snow-covered border fences.

He further explained that a border fence has limited value without continuous observation and fire coverage, adding that it takes only five minutes to breach a fence in the absence of such security. “Even the United States has not been able to hermetically seal its border with Mexico,” he noted.

The DG ISPR said the border area is home to dozens of tribes, making movement control extremely difficult.

He said that the Afghan Taliban border posts first engage Pakistan Army posts with fire to facilitate terrorist infiltration.

Lt Gen Chaudhry highlighted the absence of governance in certain high-risk regions, stating that in some areas, including Tirah Valley, only 5–10% administration presence exists.